Foreign Exchange Market Size To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.92% During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Foreign Exchange Market Report by Counterparty (Reporting Dealers, Other Financial Institutions, Non-financial Customers), Type (Currency Swap, Outright Forward and FX Swaps, FX Options), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global foreign exchange market size reached US$ 805 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,466 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.92% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Foreign Exchange Industry:

Interest Rates:

Interest rates set by central banks are a primary driver of the foreign exchange (Forex) market. They directly impact the value of a nation's currency. Higher interest rates offer lenders in an economy a higher return relative to other countries. As a result, higher interest rates attract foreign capital and cause the exchange rate to rise. The reverse is true for lower interest rates. Forex traders often track monetary policy changes and interest rate decisions made by central banks, such as the Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank, to forecast currency movements. A rise in interest rates can attract foreign investment, increasing demand for the domestic currency, whereas a cut in interest rates can decrease its value.

High Accessibility and Liquidity:

The forex market's growth and prominence are driven significantly by its exceptional accessibility and liquidity. Operating non-stop for five weekdays, it allows global participants to engage in currency trading without any time limitations. This inclusiveness extends to various players, ranging from individual investors and small businesses to multinational corporations and central banks. Besides, this continuous availability contributes to a high level of liquidity, ensuring that large currency volumes can be traded without causing significant price fluctuations. Major currency pairs are readily accessible, facilitating swift transactions and enhancing the market's appeal. Furthermore, modern online trading platforms have made forex trading even more accessible to retail traders, enabling participation from virtually anywhere worldwide.

Increasing merger and acquisition among key players:

Strategic corporate actions like mergers, acquisitions, and international expansion play pivotal roles in shaping the foreign exchange market. Multinational corporations involved in global trade regularly conduct transactions involving multiple currencies. As businesses extend their reach across borders, they rely on currency conversion and often employ hedging tactics to manage potential currency-related risks. These transactions demand a profound comprehension of the market and often involve substantial financial transactions. Moreover, international mergers or acquisitions can entail substantial currency exchange, leading to notable market activity.

Foreign Exchange Market Report Segmentation:

By Counterparty:





Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions Non-financial Customers

Reporting dealers represented the largest segment due to the need for transparency and compliance with regulatory standards.

By Type:



Currency Swap

Outright Forward and FX Swaps FX Options

Currency swap represented the largest segment as companies operating in multi-currency use currency swaps to minimize risks associated with foreign currency fluctuations.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Foreign Exchange Market Trends:

Retail trading in the forex market has surged, driven by the accessibility of online trading platforms and educational resources. Individual investors now actively engage in currency trading. Besides, central banks' monetary policies, such as interest rate changes and quantitative easing, continue to influence currency valuations. Moreover, technology is reshaping the forex market. Automation, algorithmic trading, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming more prevalent, leading to increased efficiency and liquidity.

