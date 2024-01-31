Global PCR Technology Market Analysis And Outlook 2023-2028: CAGR Of 5.3% Forecasted, Fueled By Advances In PCR Enzymes And Rising Demand In Hospitals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PCR Technology Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global PCR technology market is expected to reach an estimated $13.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. The study includes trends and forecast for the global PCR technology market by product, technology, and end use industry, and region.

The future of the global PCR technology market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and diagnostic center, healthcare industry, academia and government organization, pharma-biotech company, and applied industries. The major drivers for this market are rising occurrences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders in infants, growing need for sophisticated diagnostic methods, and increasing requirement for personalized and precise medical approaches.

PCR Technology Market Insights



The reports projects that reagents and consumables will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the consistent demand for these supplies in laboratories and research institutes, as well as increasing advancements in reagent compositions, and the introduction of novel and improved PCR enzymes.

Within this market, hospitals and diagnostic centers will remain the largest segment due to increasing incidence of infectious diseases, rising screening for cancer and monitoring treatment responses, and growing adoption of PCR in medical settings for rapid and accurate diagnostic examinations, especially highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing positive government initiatives, existence of robust healthcare infrastructure, and adaptable regulatory frameworks within the region.

List of PCR Technology Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, PCR technology companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the PCR technology companies profiled in this report includes:



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Promega Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott Laboratorie

Fluidigm Corporation

Danaher Corporation Takara Bio

Features of the Report



Market Size Estimates: PCR technology market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions

Segmentation Analysis: PCR technology market size by various segments, such as by product, technology, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B)

Regional Analysis: PCR technology market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, technologies, end use industries, and regions for the PCR technology market

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the PCR technology market Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Global PCR Technology Market: Market Dynamics

2.1. Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2. Global PCR Technology Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3. Global PCR Technology Market by Product

3.3.1. Software and Services

3.3.2. Instruments

3.3.3. Reagents & consumables

3.4. Global PCR Technology Market by Technology

3.4.1. Conventional PCR

3.4.2. Real-time PCR

3.4.3. Digital PCR

3.4.4. Reverse Transcription PCR

3.4.5. Hot-Start PCR

3.4.6. Multiplex PCR

3.4.7. Others

3.5. Global PCR Technology Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1. Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

3.5.2. Healthcare Industry

3.5.3. Academic and Government Organizations

3.5.4. Pharma-Biotech Companies

3.5.5. Applied Industries

3.5.6. Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1. Global PCR Technology Market by Region

4.2. North American PCR Technology Market

4.3. European PCR Technology Market

4.4. APAC PCR Technology Market

4.5. RoW PCR Technology Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2. Operational Integration

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1. Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1. Growth Opportunities for the PCR Technology Market by Product

6.1.2. Growth Opportunities for the Global PCR Technology Market by Technology

6.1.3. Growth Opportunities for the Global PCR Technology Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4. Growth Opportunities for the Global PCR Technology Market by Region

6.2. Emerging Trends in the Global PCR Technology Market

6.3. Strategic Analysis

6.3.1. New Product Development

6.3.2. Capacity Expansion of the Global PCR Technology Market

6.3.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global PCR Technology Market

6.3.4. Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

