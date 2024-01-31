(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The landscape of the investment funds and asset management market in Poland is undergoing a transformative phase, with forecasts pointing towards a resurgence of growth through 2025. This in-depth research publication offers a detailed analysis of the Polish investment funds and asset management sector. It provides insights into the principal components of the market, such as mutual funds, insurance and pension assets, complemented by a mid-term forecast of key volumes for the years 2023-2025.

Market Recovery and Growth Trajectory

The report on the Polish asset management sector highlights a notable recovery, marking an end to a period of stagnation, with assets managed within the major segments flourishing. As of the third quarter in 2023, total assets under management have risen significantly. The publication delves deep into the implications of these trends and provides a strategic forecast that could prove vital for stakeholders and investors eyeing the Polish market.

Key Segment Performance

The analysis documents that mutual funds continue to dominate the sector, with pension funds and insurance company reserves trailing closely behind. Noteworthy is the remarkable growth witnessed in the third pillar of pension funds, which have shown exceptional percentage increases in assets under management. These shifts are critical for understanding the direction in which financial services are moving in Poland.



Significant increase in mutual funds

Steady expansion in second-pillar pension funds volume Striking growth in third-pillar pension fund assets

Market Forecast Optimism

As part of the vital forecasting feature, the report anticipates a substantial >40% increase in total value of assets under management by 2025. It is expected that the pension assets segment will demonstrate high growth, particularly within the third pillar - Employee Capital Plans (PPK). Such projections are indicative of potential opportunities in the Polish asset management market for new entrants and established players alike.

Informative and Structured Presentation of Data

Constructed in a user-friendly horizontal presentation format, the report includes a total of 41 slides across 56 pages, providing an accessible yet detailed view of the market data and trends.

