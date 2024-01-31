Ecotourism Market To Hit $333.8 Billion By Value At Exponential CAGR Of 14.3% From 2021 To 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ecotourism market size was valued at $181.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $333.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2027.

According to the report, The global "Ecotourism Market by Traveler Type, Age Group, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in travel and tourism to unique destinations, inclination toward exploration of wildlife, coral reefs, and pristine undisturbed natural areas, and surge in focus on sustainability drive the global ecotourism market. However, low availability of accommodation and limited availability of quality and hygienic restaurants at destinations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, public-private partnerships in the form of subsidizing air routes to remote tourist destinations, improvement of transport capabilities, and providing ease of access create new opportunities in the coming years.

Ecotourism is a travel approach that places significant importance on the conservation and protection of the natural environment. Aligned with the principles of sustainable tourism, it seeks to reduce adverse effects on the natural ecosystem. Ecotourism entails exploring secluded and untouched destinations where the focal points are the indigenous wildlife, plant life, and cultural heritage. The market encompasses spending by travelers from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. It is important to note that the study of the ecotourism market specifically pertains to international outbound travel.

Recent years have seen increased popularity of eco-tourism around the world. The global tourism industry is undergoing paradigm shift with increased environmental consciousness. As a result, stakeholders across the industry are promoting natural, unadulterated and pristine destinations to lure tourists. Preserving natural resources along with accommodating large tourists with minimal impact on the environment remains core objective for the engaged stakeholders.

Surge in travel and tourism toward unique attractions, preference for exploration of wildlife, coral reefs, and remote natural areas, and focus on sustainability fuel the global ecotourism market. However, lack of proper accommodation and scarcity of quality and hygienic restaurants at destinations restrain the market growth.

The global ecotourism market is segmented on the basis of type of traveler, age group, sales channel and region. Based on type of traveler, the global market is bifurcated into solo and group. On the basis of age group, the global market is studied across generation X, generation Y and generation Z. By sales channel the market is segmented into travel agents and direct. The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region which consists of market evaluation for more than 20 countries.

Based on region, North America is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, owing to large number of environment-conscious travelers and rapid adoption of digital media to search and travel to new destinations. However, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global ecotourism market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to presence of large number of millennial travelers supported by increased disposable income and expansion of infrastructure.

Some of the major players profiled for in the ecotourism market analysis includes travel Leaders Group, LLC, Aracari Travel, FROSCH International Travel, Inc., .Undiscovered Mountains Ltd , Adventure Alternative, Intrepid Group Limited, RICKSHAW TRAVEL GROUP, G Adventures, Steppes discovery and Small World Journeys Pty Ltd

Enhancing Regional Infrastructure: Catalysts for the Growth of the Ecotourism Sector:

○ Accessibility:

Improved transportation infrastructure, such as better roads, airports, and public transportation, makes it easier for tourists to reach ecotourism destinations. This increased accessibility can attract a larger number of visitors who might have been deterred by challenging travel conditions.

○ Community Engagement:

Infrastructure development often involves collaboration with local communities. Engaging local communities in the planning and implementation of projects can lead to the creation of sustainable ecotourism models that benefit both the environment and the local economy.

○ Reduced Environmental Impact:

Well-planned infrastructure projects can help minimize the environmental impact of tourism. For instance, the development of eco-friendly transportation options, such as electric buses or low-emission vehicles, can contribute to sustainable travel.

○ Facilities and Amenities:

Upgraded infrastructure allows for the development of necessary facilities and amenities in ecotourism destinations. This includes eco-friendly accommodations, visitor centers, and recreational facilities that cater to the needs of eco-conscious travelers.

○ Conservation and Protection:

Infrastructure improvements can facilitate better management and conservation of natural resources in ecotourism areas. Well-designed trails, boardwalks, and viewing platforms can help protect fragile ecosystems by directing visitor traffic and minimizing disturbances.

