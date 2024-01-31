(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Benchmark Electronics Inc., Cadence Inc., Celestica Inc., Cirtec Medical, Eurofins Scientific SE, Flex Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Integer Holdings Corp., Jabil Inc., Kimball Electronics Inc., NN Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., Plexus Corp., Sanmina Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecomet Inc., TRICOR Systems Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are key companies.

Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Cadenceinc - The company offers medical device manufacturing outsourcing such as Cadence Device for medical device OEMs.

The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market share growth by thewill be significant during the forecast period. The global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market, featuring companies like Jabil Inc., Celestica Inc., Sanmina Corp., and Flex Ltd., is expected to experience robust growth. Increased demand for EMS is driven by advancements in robotics, wireless products, and advanced medical software. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are turning to outsourcing to cut manufacturing costs, enhance innovation, and improve supply chain management.



Growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs

Growing complexities in product design and development Emerging countries as a preferred outsourcing destination for medical device manufacturing

The growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs is a key factor driving growth.

Global healthcare budget cuts have intensified pressure on medical device manufacturers to provide cost-effective services. To counter this, manufacturers are opting to outsource medical device manufacturing, reducing operational and production costs. Outsourcing helps OEMs cut product development costs significantly, with potential savings of up to 15% on total production costs and a reduction of 10%-30% in product development expenses.

The technological advances for manufacturing medical devices are a primary trend shaping the growth.

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing: Benefits

Outsourcing medical device manufacturing offers various benefits to the industry. It allows Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to leverage specialized expertise and resources, streamline production processes, and comply with stringent regulatory standards. By partnering with contract manufacturers, OEMs can access a flexible supply chain, optimize production costs, and focus on core competencies such as research and development. Additionally, outsourcing enables OEMs to benefit from just-in-time manufacturing, cost-effective component sourcing, and advanced quality control measures. This approach also supports efficient prototype development, regulatory submission support, and intellectual property protection.

