Japan Squalene Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunity & Forecast 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Japan Squalene Market Report by Source Type (Animal, Vegetable, Synthetic), Application (Cosmetics, Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032", Japan squalene market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Japan Squalene Industry:

Thriving Cosmetic Industry:

The rising utilization of squalene due to the thriving cosmetic industry is propelling the growth of the market in Japan. In addition, squalene is known for its high moisturizing and anti-aging properties, making it a suitable ingredient in a wide range of beauty products. Apart from this, increasing preferences for products that promote healthy and youthful-looking skin is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, squalene helps in locking in moisture and maintaining skin suppleness. Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for moisturizers, serums, and anti-aging creams among individuals.

Rising Focus on Health and Wellness:

The increasing focus on health and wellness among the masses is impelling the market growth in the country. In line with this, squalene is not only valued for its external skincare benefits but is also believed to support internal health. It is often used in dietary supplements due to its potential immune-boosting properties and its role in maintaining overall well-being. Furthermore, the rising demand for immune-supportive products among individuals is bolstering the market growth.

Pharmaceutical Applications:

The increasing adoption of squalene in the pharmaceutical sector is bolstering the market growth. In addition, squalene plays a critical role as an adjuvant in vaccine formulations. Adjuvants are substances added to vaccines to enhance their effectiveness by stimulating a stronger immune response. In addition, the rising development of vaccines and the need for innovative adjuvants to improve vaccine efficacy is propelling the market growth. Besides this, squalene has a safety profile and can boost vaccine effectiveness without compromising safety, making it an attractive choice for vaccine manufacturers.

Japan Squalene Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

Animal

Vegetable

Synthetic

On the basis of type, the market has been divided into animal, vegetable, and synthetic.

By Application:

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on the application, the market has been classified into cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Regional Insights:

Kanto Region

Kansai/Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Region-wise, the Japan squalene market is segmented into Kanto Region, Kansai/Kinki Region, Central/ Chubu Region, Kyushu-Okinawa Region, Tohoku Region, Chugoku Region, Hokkaido Region, and Shikoku Region.

Japan Squalene Market Trends:

Squalene can be sourced from eco-friendly and renewable sources like olive oil and amaranth seed oil, aligning with sustainability goals. In line with this, people are increasingly seeking products with minimal ecological impact, which is bolstering the market growth in Japan. Moreover, key players are focusing on sustainable sourcing practices. They are also incorporating squalene into their offerings to grab the attention of wide consumer base.

The rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of squalene, such as it provides skin hydration and has anti-aging properties, is supporting the growth of the market in the country.

