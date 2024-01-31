Ejerry - Australia's First Portable EV Charger For A Greener Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With just over 3,000 public charging points available by the end of 2023, Australians are still experiencing“range anxiety”. That's why Joel developed Australia's 1st portable EV Charger - EJerryGreen Transition is Happening, But Why is it So Slow?Joel Wille is an owner of a commercial solar panel installation company and a seasoned electrician. As a pioneer in Australia's sustainable industry for 15 years, Joel is aware that Australia leads in adopting sustainable energy solutions, generating more solar electricity per capita than any other country. However, Australia's uptake of electrical vehicles (EV) lags behind. The Electric Vehicle Council reports that EVs constitute less than 5% of all vehicles on Australian roads, a figure markedly lower than the approximate 15% global average in comparable countries. The green transition is happening, but not fast enough.Joel identified a pressing issue: the lack of charging stations holding back the growth of Australia EV market. This issue is underscored by a study from Pureprofile , a global data and insights firm, which found that approximately 36% of the 2,000 Australian and 1,000 New Zealand participants surveyed believe that Australia's network of EV charging stations is inadequate. This shortage is contributing to 'range anxiety'.EJerry - The Jerry Can for EVsMotivated to address the "range anxiety" experienced by Australian EV owners, Joel embarked on a mission to create a viable solution. Taking the idea of a jerry can, which is commonly used to carry spare fuel on road trips for petrol or diesel cars. He contemplated a similar solution for electric vehicles – a portable EV charger that could meet the energy needs of drivers while on the go. His market research revealed a gap – existing portable power stations in the Australian market lacked integrated EV Charging Capability. This discovery led him to develop EJerry – Australia's 1st portable EV Charger." We have plenty of portable power stations available, but none currently offer the crucial feature of integrated EV charging capability. That's precisely why I'm focused on developing a device that combines this essential EV charging function with both portability and high capacity.” – Joel WilleJoel's vision for EJerry goes beyond merely serving as an EV charger. He envisions it as a versatile, multi-functional device that caters to various energy needs. After rigorous prototyping with the manufacturer, EJerry debuted in the Australian market in 2023.Compact and lightweight at just under 18kg, EJerry is a robust and portable energy station boasting a significant capacity of 2218Wh (50). Equipped with ten output ports, it's designed to accommodate a variety of uses - from charging EVs to powering essential gadgets like smartphones and laptops, as well as portable cooking devices. The versatility makes it an invaluable tool not just for EV owners, but also for small businesses in outdoor environments, remote workers, camping enthusiasts, construction sites, and individuals living off the grid.With its capacity and high output capibilities, a fully charged EJerry can extend the range of an EV by an additional 20 kms, enabling drivers to reach the next EV charging station, or recharge a laptop 26 times, a smartphone 133 times, or run a fridge for 13 hours.“My goal is to provide every Australian EV owners with a convenient, cost-effective, and on-the-go power solution.” – Joel WilleJoel also integrated solar charging compatibility into EJerry. Drawing from his extensive experience in the solar industry, Joel introduced the first accessory for EJerry-a foldable and portable solar panel with a maximum solar input of 600W. The portable solar panel can recharge EJerry in just five hours.EJerry stands as a cost-effective solution, providing EV owners with an economical charging alternative that taps into the power of the sun, reducing reliance on expensive grid power and enhancing the sustainable energy experience.For more information about EJerry, visit the website.

