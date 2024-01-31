Yogi Govt To Build Residential Facility For Temple Security Personnel In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 31 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has acquired over 18 acres of land of the Education Department in Ayodhya to build residential facilities for the personnel of the state Special Security Force (UPSSF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and others deployed for the security of the Ram temple.

“Amendments will be made to revenue records and its information will be provided to the government within a week. The available land parcels, which belong to the secondary education department and are located in Malikpur and Ganja villages in Ayodhya Sadar Tehsil, have been transferred to the home department after a no-objection certificate was issued by the education department,” a senior officer in the Home Department said.

“At present, there is no permanent arrangement for the personnel deployed for the security of Ram temple. They have been accommodated at different places and in government schools. Security has also been bolstered in view of the influx of a large number of devotees,” he said.

Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow zone, Piyush Mordia said,“An additional force of 3,000 personnel has been deployed in Ayodhya. The measure will ensure that devotees face no problem during their visit to the temple town.”

A tight vigil will be maintained as several religious events are lined up in Ayodhya for the next six months.

