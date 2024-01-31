Zelensky makes direct appeal to German government to stop giving money to Ukrainian refugees

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a direct appeal to the German government, urging a shift in its policy of financially supporting Ukrainian refugees within its borders. In an interview with the public German broadcaster ARD, Zelensky called for redirecting the financial assistance provided to Ukrainian refugees in Germany to be allocated directly to Ukraine's budget. The president argued that such a change would enhance transparency in aid mechanisms, emphasizing that funds could then be distributed by the Ukrainian government based on the specific needs and circumstances of each individual.



Currently, individuals who have fled Ukraine and sought refuge in Germany receive financial assistance from both countries. Zelensky's proposal seeks to streamline the aid process and centralize support through direct contributions to Ukraine's budget.



According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), a prominent German think tank, Berlin has spent nearly EUR14 billion (USD15.19 billion) on supporting Ukrainian refugees between January 24, 2022, and October 31, 2023. Germany has emerged as the second-largest donor to Ukrainian refugees, following Poland, which allocated over EUR15.6 billion (USD16.93 billion) during the same period.



Zelensky's appeal coincides with a challenging financial situation in Ukraine, prompting concerns about the country's budgetary constraints. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal reportedly sought an emergency meeting with Western donors last month to address the "exceptionally high uncertainty" surrounding Ukraine's budget, according to reports from Bloomberg. The plea reflects Ukraine's efforts to secure continued financial support from Western backers amid ongoing economic challenges and the impact of the conflict.





MENAFN31012024000045015687ID1107790810