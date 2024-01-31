Nuland releases clear ultimatum to Turkey

(MENAFN) Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has delivered a clear ultimatum to Turkey, stating that the United States will only consider allowing Turkey back into the F-35 fighter jet program if it abandons its acquisition of Russia's S-400 missile defense system. In a recent interview with CNNTurk television, Nuland emphasized that resolving the S-400 issue is crucial for Turkey's potential reintegration into the F-35 program, from which it was removed in 2019 following its purchase of the Russian defense system.



Nuland expressed the United State's willingness to welcome Turkey back into the F-35 family if an agreement on the S-400 matter can be reached. She highlighted the interconnectedness of the issues, suggesting that resolving the S-400 dispute could lead to the removal of sanctions imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) targeting Turkey's arms industry.



The CAATSA sanctions, implemented in 2020, were justified by the United States on the grounds that Turkey's acquisition of the S-400 could jeopardize the security of United States military technology and personnel while providing significant funds to Russia's defense sector.



The United States had previously warned Turkey about the potential repercussions, urging its NATO ally to explore alternative, NATO-interoperable systems to meet its defense requirements.



Nuland's remarks underscore the ongoing tensions between the United States and Turkey over the S-400 issue and the potential implications for Turkey's participation in key defense programs, such as the F-35. The diplomatic standoff adds complexity to the broader geopolitical landscape, reflecting the challenges in reconciling divergent interests within the NATO alliance.





MENAFN31012024000045015687ID1107790809