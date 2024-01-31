Tunisian administration pursues unprecedented central bank funding amid budget deficit challenges

(MENAFN) In response to the acute financial challenges faced by Tunisia, the government is reportedly planning to request exceptional direct financing from the Central Bank amounting to seven billion dinars (USD2.25 billion). This measure is aimed at addressing a deficit in the country's budget, given the limited availability of external financing and the prevailing fiscal difficulties. The move underscores the severity of the financial situation in Tunisia, exacerbated by the necessity to cover a USD4 billion external debt in 2024, marking a substantial 40 percent increase compared to the previous year.



Abdul Jalil Al-Hani, the Deputy Chairman of the Parliament's Finance Committee, disclosed to Reuters that the government has submitted a draft law seeking an extraordinary revision to enable the central bank to provide one-time financial assistance to the treasury. This legislative proposal reportedly includes a provision for direct financing amounting to 7 billion dinars over a ten-year period, featuring a zero-interest rate.



Confirmation of this development came from two additional members of Parliament, further emphasizing the government's pursuit of this exceptional financial avenue. The Council of Ministers had recently approved a contentious draft law allowing the Central Bank to finance the treasury, a decision that has raised concerns among economists and experts regarding the bank's independence.



Last year, President Kais Saied advocated for a revision of the law to empower the central bank to directly finance the budget by acquiring state bonds. However, this proposal was met with caution by Central Bank Governor Marwan Abbasi. The unfolding situation highlights the delicate balance between addressing immediate fiscal challenges and maintaining the autonomy of the central bank, a concern that has been a subject of ongoing debate and scrutiny.

