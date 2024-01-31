Global Workforce Management Software Market Report 2024-2028: Market To Grow By $3.08 Billion, Driven By Increased Demand For Regulatory Compliance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Workforce Management Software Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The workforce management software market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.08 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.66%

This study identifies the rising adoption of digital HR technology as one of the prime reasons driving the workforce management software market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by regulatory compliance associated with workforce management, increasing need to streamline HR functions, and increased software budgets by organizations. Also, increasing popularity of advanced workforce analytics and high utilization of social media for recruitment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the workforce management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workforce management software market vendors. Also, the workforce management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market positioning of vendors



7shifts

ActiveOps PLC

Advanced Computer Software Group Ltd.

ATOSS Software AG

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Bamboo HR LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Paycor Inc.

PTC Inc.

Rippling People Center Inc.

Sage Group Plc

SAP SE

UKG Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Workday Inc.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

