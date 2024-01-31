Change Of CFO At Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After more than 27 years of employment, Erik Weimar Rasmussen, CFO of Schouw & Co., has decided to retire at the end of April 2024, when he will turn 67.

Schouw & Co. has therefore entered into an agreement with Thomas Hansen to take up the position as new CFO with effect from 1 April 2024. The change does not affect the administrative organisation of the Group's operational companies.

Thomas Hansen is 48 years old with a background in finance and auditing and has had an 18-year career at Vestas, most recently as Vice President, Head of Manufacturing Finance at Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

CEO Jens Bjerg Sørensen says: "I would like to thank Erik Weimar Rasmussen for his great and dedicated efforts over the many years, during which the Group's finance function has been developed from an initially very modest level to now being in class with the absolute best.

At the same time, I look forward to welcoming Thomas Hansen and to continuing the dynamic development of the finance function, both in the parent company and in the Group as a whole."

The change does not affect the Group's outlook for 2024.

