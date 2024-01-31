(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FLU-v Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about FLU-v for seasonal influenza in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the FLU-v for seasonal influenza in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the FLU-v for seasonal influenza.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the FLU-v market forecast analysis for seasonal influenza in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in seasonal influenza.

Drug Summary

Imutex is leveraging technology licensed from PepTcell (trading as SEEK) to develop a broad-spectrum 'universal' influenza vaccine (BIV), called FLU-v, against multiple flu strains. FLU-v works by targeting conserved internal proteins common to all flu viruses to activate T- and B-cell, key components of the human immune system response. FLU-v, is a peptide vaccine derived from conserved regions of internal proteins aiming to provide a broadly protective immune response against influenza A and B through viral clearance by cytotoxic T-cell release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and perforin and granzyme.

Working closely with the National Institute of allergy and infectious disease in the United States (NIAID), Imutex leveraged the hVIVO and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) platforms to conduct Phase IIb clinical studies of FLU-v to evaluate the efficacy and safety of this novel vaccine.

Both the field study and challenge study achieved the primary endpoints. It has demonstrated efficacy in animals and safety and immunogenicity in Phase I and Phase Ib trials, the latter demonstrating cellular immune responses to FLU-v correlated with reduced viral shedding and reduced symptoms after the H3N2 influenza challenge. It is expected to eliminate the sensitivity to strain variability seen with traditional vaccines and promote single-vaccine coverage for all flu strains.

FLU-v Analytical Perspective

In-depth FLU-v Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of FLU-v for seasonal influenza in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.

FLU-v Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of FLU-v for seasonal influenza covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for seasonal influenza is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence FLU-v dominance.

Other emerging products for seasonal influenza are expected to give tough market competition to FLU-v and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of FLU-v in seasonal influenza. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of FLU-v from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the FLU-v in seasonal influenza.

Key Questions



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of FLU-v?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to FLU-v in seasonal influenza and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the FLU-v development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to FLU-v for seasonal influenza?

What is the forecasted market scenario of FLU-v for seasonal influenza?

What are the forecasted sales of FLU-v in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to FLU-v for seasonal influenza? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of seasonal influenza?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. FLU-v Overview in seasonal influenza

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. FLU-v Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of FLU-v in seasonal influenza

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of FLU-v in the 7MM for seasonal influenza

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of FLU-v in the United States for seasonal influenza

5.3.2. Market Size of FLU-v in Germany for seasonal influenza

5.3.3. Market Size of FLU-v in France for seasonal influenza

5.3.4. Market Size of FLU-v in Italy for seasonal influenza

5.3.5. Market Size of FLU-v in Spain for seasonal influenza

5.3.6. Market Size of FLU-v in the United Kingdom for seasonal influenza

5.3.7. Market Size of FLU-v in Japan for seasonal influenza

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

