The market for redox flow batteries RFB will rise to over $22 billion as they are radically improved and repositioned. You can create the market leader at $5 billion if you lead the pivoting to new technology and market priorities.

Many market reports look at a few players and mainly the obvious grid opportunity, but this report takes a much closer look. Hundreds of latest research papers to the end of 2023 have been examined and interviews carried out. The activities of 58 companies dominating the value chain are assessed, including 48 companies making, or about to make RFB. The basics of the physics and chemistry are considered including hybrid RFB taking market share. Trends are carefully established.

Drivers of change

The vital importance to RFB of three emerging trends are established and detailed in specific chapters. They are radically different designs and how the largest emerging opportunities will now involve long duration energy storage and beyond-grid, which embraces far more than microgrids. The major opportunity in grids is also closely appraised.

The publisher advises, "RFB costs will tumble with new technologies and volume sales. Specifications will radically improve, such as halving size, cost down 60%, wider temperature range, removing toxigens and expensive metals. However, there are reasons why RFB retaining some of this will still sell. A $1 billion vanadium RFB company will appear."

Many technologies will succeed as the market fragments. Emerging competition, best partners and acquisitions? Detailed roadmaps of technology and market milestones, forecasts, technology issues, gaps in the market? They are here based on latest inputs. Older reports are useless for this fast-moving subject. See data to the end of 2023 that is continuously updated.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 The different characteristics of grid utility and beyond-grid LDES 2024-2044

1.3 Eight primary conclusions: RFB markets and industry with five infograms

1.4 16 primary conclusions concerning RFB technologies

1.4.1 The conclusions

1.4.2 Seven RFB parameters reaching volume sale, vanadium vs other 2024-2044

1.5 48 RFB manufacturers compared in 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond grid focus, LDES focus, comment

1.6 Pie charts of active material and country of 43 RFB manufacturers

1.7 SWOT appraisal of regular RFB

1.8 SWOT appraisal of hybrid RFB

1.9 SWOT appraisal of vanadium RFB against alternatives

1.10 RFB roadmap by market and by technology 2024-2044

1.11 Long Duration Energy Storage LDES roadmap 2023-2044

1.12 Market forecasts in 28 lines

1.12.1 RFB global value market grid vs beyond-grid 2023-2044 table, graph, explanation

1.12.2 RFB global value market short term and LDES 2023-2044 table, graph, explanation

1.12.3 Vanadium vs non-vanadium RFB beyond-grid LDES market % 2024-2044 table, graph, explanation

1.12.4 Regular vs hybrid RFB value sales 2024-2044 table, graph, explanation

1.12.5 Regional share of RFB value market in four regions 2024-2044

1.12.6 LDES total energy storage value market showing beyond-grid gaining share 2023-2044

1.12.7 Beyond-grid LDES market for microgrids, minigrids and other sites in 8 categories $ billion 2023-2044: table, graphs, explanation

1.12.8 Total LDES market in 11 technology categories $ billion 2023-2044 table and graphs

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview: going electric and stationary overtaking mobile storage

2.2 Growth of wind and solar energy sources across the world

2.3 Rechargeable energy storage replaces single use and proliferates

2.4 How the beyond-grid LDES opportunity involves microgrids and much more

2.5 The off-grid megatrend

2.6 The solar megatrend

2.7 Grid vs beyond-grid LDES

2.8 Overview, definition and usefulness of Levelised Cost of Storage LCOS

2.9 Basic Redox Flow Battery RFB

2.10 Infogram: Physically, RFB are fuel cells reinvented as rechargeable batteries

2.11 Examples of RFB competing on-grid and off-grid

3. RFB design principles, research pipeline, toxigen alternatives and SWOT appraisals

3.1 Overview, cost analysis, footprint reduction and next design challenges

3.1.1 General

3.1.2 Cost issues, cost breakdown and potential improvement

3.1.3 Footprint reduction

3.2 Types of RFB by chemistry and reaction with parameter appraisal

3.3 Basic RFB hardware and system design

3.4 Vanadium RFB design

3.5 All-iron RFB design

3.6 Iron Chromium metal ligand design

3.7 Other metal ligand RFB design

3.8 Hydrogen-bromine RFB design

3.9 Organic RFB design

3.10 RFB membrane design

3.10.1 Issues

3.10.2 Membrane difficulty levels and materials used and proposed

3.10.3 Recent RFB membrane research

3.11 RFB research pipeline

3.11.1 Overview

3.11.2 Extreme promises

3.11.3 Research pipeline analysis: 108 papers from 2022 to end of 2023

3.11.4 Iron-based electrolyte RFB research

3.11.5 Vanadium electrolyte RFB research

3.11.6 Organic electrolyte RFB research

3.11.7 Zinc electrolyte RFB research

3.11.8 General and other metals RFB research

3.11.9 Manganese-based RFB research

3.12 Toxigen issues to tackle and current achievements by company

3.13 SWOT appraisal of regular RFB

3.14 SWOT appraisal of RFB for stationary storage

3.15 SWOT appraisal of RFB for LDES

3.16 SWOT appraisal of hybrid RFB

3.17 SWOT appraisal of vanadium RFB against alternatives

4. 58 RFB companies manufacturers, key materials providers compared and profiled in 132 pages

4.1 58 RFB companies compared in 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond grid focus, LDES focus, comment

4.2 Profiles of 58 RFB companies (48 manufacturers, 10 in key materials/ services) in 130 pages with appraisal for beyond-grid LDES potential



Agora Energy Technologies

Allegro Energy

Beijing Herui Energy Storage

Bryte Batteries Norway

CellCube (Enerox)

CERQ

China CEC

CMBlu

Cougar Creek Technologies

EDF bought Pivot Power

Elestor

ESS

Green Energy Storage

H2

HBIS

Hubei Lvdong

Hunan Huifeng High Tech Energy

HydraRedox

Invinity Energy Systems

Jolt Energy Storage Solutions

State Power Investment Corp.

StorEn Technologies

StorTera

Stryten Energy

Sumitomo Electric

Suntien Green Energy

Swanbarton

Yinfeng New Energy

Zhiguang

Kemiwatt

Korid Energy / AVESS

Largo Inc

LE System

Lockheed Martin

nanoFlowcell

Noon Energy

VFlowTech

Vionx Energy

VizBlue

VLiquid

Voith

Pinflow

Primus Power

Prolux

Quino Energy

Redflow

Redox One

RFC Power

Rongke Power

Salgenx

Shanghai Electric Energy Storage

Shmid

Volterion

VoltStorage

VRB Energy

Wattjoule Corporation

WeView Wuhan NARI

5. LDES, the primary RFB market: principles, parameters, technologies, new needs 2024-2044

5.1 Overview: definition, different needs for grid vs beyond-grid

5.2 The 12 LDES technology choices compared in 7 columns

5.3 Nine primary LDES technology families, including RFB, vs 17 other criteria

5.4 RFB LDES

5.4.1 How RFB is competing for increasing LDES duration

5.4.2 Leaders in the trends to beyond-grid and LDES RFB

5.5 Equivalent efficiency vs storage hours for RFB and other options

5.6 Available sites vs space efficiency for LDES technologies

5.7 LCOS $/kWh trend vs storage and discharge time

5.8 LDES power GW trend vs storage and discharge time

5.9 Days storage vs rated power return MW for LDES technologies

5.10 Potential by technology to supply LDES at peak power after various delays

6. Redox flow batteries for LDES beyond grids

6.1 Overview

6.2 Beyond-grid: buildings, industrial processes, minigrids, microgrids, other

6.3 Beyond-grid electricity production and management

6.4 The trend to needing longer duration storage

6.5 Strategies for reducing LDES need can limit escalation of LDES

6.6 LDES toolkit for grid and beyond-grid

6.7 Market drivers of beyond-grid electricity generation notably providing LDES

6.8 Multifunctional nature of beyond-grid storage

6.9 LDES cost challenge

6.10 Big picture of LDES technology potential for grid and beyond-grid

6.11 Why beyond-grid LDES will become the largest number and value market for RFB 2024-2044

6.12 Technologies for largest number of LDES sold 2024-2044

