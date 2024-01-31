Patient Engagement Solutions Market To Reach $63.77 Billion Globally, By 2030 At 16.60% CAGR: Vantage Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Patient Engagement Solutions Market is projected to reach $63.77 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.60% from 2023 to 2030

UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Patient engagement solutions are technologies that enable patients to actively participate in their own health care and wellness. These solutions can include web-based and mobile applications, wearable devices, remote monitoring tools, telehealth platforms, and patient portals. Patient engagement solutions aim to improve patient outcomes, satisfaction, and loyalty, as well as reduce health care costs and utilization.Some of the driving factors of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing adoption of digital health technologies, the rising consumerism in health care, and the supportive government initiatives and regulations. According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market size was valued at USD 18.66 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 63.77 Billion by the year 2030. expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.60% from 2023 to 2030.Download Sample Reports Here @Market DynamicsThe patient engagement solutions market is influenced by various factors, such as the demand and supply, the competitive landscape, the technological innovations, and the regulatory environment.The demand for patient engagement solutions is driven by the growing need for patient-centric care, the increasing awareness and expectations of patients, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, and the aging population. Patients are becoming more empowered and informed, and they seek more personalized, convenient, and quality care. Patient engagement solutions can help patients to access their health information, communicate with their providers, manage their conditions, and adhere to their treatment plans. According to a survey by NextGen Healthcare, 83% of ambulatory health care survey respondents believed that patient engagement solutions played a key role in organizational financial success and patient outcomes.The supply of patient engagement solutions is determined by the availability and affordability of the technologies, the innovation and differentiation of the products and services, and the competition and collaboration among the market players. The market is characterized by the presence of various vendors, ranging from large-scale companies to start-ups, offering a variety of solutions for different segments, applications, and regions. Some of the major players in the market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, IBM Corporation, and GetWellNetwork, Inc. These players are involved in launching new solutions and features, expanding their geographic presence, forming strategic partnerships and alliances, and acquiring or merging with other companies to gain a competitive edge.Technology:AI and ML can enhance the capabilities and functionalities of patient engagement solutions, such as providing personalized recommendations, insights, and feedback, analyzing large volumes of data, and automating tasks and processes. For instance, in April 2020, GE Healthcare announced an innovative cloud-based remote-monitoring tool to assist clinicians looking after ventilated COVID-19 patients, powered by AI and ML.IoT and wearable devices can enable continuous and real-time monitoring, tracking, and feedback of patients' health status, behavior, and activities. These devices can also facilitate data collection, transmission, and integration with other systems and platforms. in February 2020, Philips launched a wearable biosensor to monitor COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which can measure respiratory rate, heart rate, and temperature.Blockchain and cloud computing can provide secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for data storage, sharing, and management. These technologies can also improve the interoperability, transparency, and trust among the stakeholders in the health care ecosystem. in March 2020, Solve, a global health care blockchain platform, partnered with HMS Technologies, Inc., a health care technology provider, to launch a telehealth solution for the U.S. federal government agencies.The regulation of patient engagement solutions is influenced by the policies and guidelines of the government and regulatory bodies, as well as the standards and best practices of the industry and professional associations. The regulation can affect the development, adoption, and implementation of patient engagement solutions, as well as the privacy, security, and quality of the data and services.The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are the main regulations that govern the protection and privacy of personal health information in the U.S. and the European Union, respectively. These regulations require the patient engagement solutions providers and users to comply with the rules and requirements regarding the collection, use, disclosure, and transfer of health data, as well as the rights and consent of the patients.Some of the Key regulatory aspects in the market are:The meaningful use and the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) are the main regulations that incentivize and reward the adoption and use of electronic health records (EHRs) and patient engagement solutions in the U.S. These regulations provide financial incentives and penalties for the health care providers based on their performance and quality measures, such as patient engagement, care coordination, and clinical outcomes.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Conformité Européenne (CE) are the main regulatory bodies that oversee the safety and effectiveness of the medical devices and software in the U.S. and the European Union, respectively. These regulatory bodies require the patient engagement solutions providers to obtain the approval or clearance for their products and services, depending on the risk and classification of the devices and software.Top Companies in Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market:➔ McKesson Corporation➔ Allscripts➔ IBM➔ AdvancedMD➔ Cerner Corporation➔ Epic Systems Corporation➔ ResMed➔ Koninklijke Philips N.V.➔ Klara Technologies Inc.➔ CPSI➔ Experian Information Solutions Inc.➔ Athenahealth Inc.➔ Solutionreach Inc.To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure:Top TrendsTelehealth and virtual care: Telehealth and virtual care are the delivery of health care services and information through remote and digital means, such as phone, video, chat, and email. Telehealth and virtual care can provide convenient, accessible, and affordable care for patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the demand and adoption of these solutions.Patient-generated health data (PGHD) and patient-reported outcomes (PROs): PGHD and PROs are the data and outcomes that are collected and reported by the patients themselves, using various sources and methods, such as wearable devices, mobile apps, surveys, and questionnaires. PGHD and PROs can provide valuable insights and feedback for the patients and the providers, as well as improve the quality and effectiveness of care.Gamification and behavioral economics: Gamification and behavioral economics are the application of game elements and behavioral science principles to motivate and influence the behavior and actions of the patients and the providers. Gamification and behavioral economics can enhance the engagement, adherence, and satisfaction of the patients, as well as improve the outcomes and performance of the providers. For example, Mango Health is a mobile app that uses gamification and behavioral economics to help patients manage their medications and chronic conditions, by providing rewards, reminders, and education.Top Report Finding➔ The global patient engagement solutions market size is expected to reach USD 63.77 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.60% from 2023 to 2030.➔ The web-based and cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, owing to the benefits of scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.➔ The software segment dominated the market in 2022, due to the increasing adoption of EHRs, patient portals, and mobile apps.➔ The health management segment led the market in 2022, as patient engagement solutions can help patients to manage their chronic conditions, fitness, and wellness.➔ The provider segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, as providers are the primary users and beneficiaries of patient engagement solutions.➔ The chronic diseases segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2022, as patient engagement solutions can improve the outcomes and quality of life of patients with chronic diseases.➔ North America was the largest regional market in 2022, due to the presence of key players, supportive government initiatives, and high adoption of digital health technologies.Buy this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price @Challenges:Data privacy and security are the protection and safeguarding of the personal health information of the patients and the providers, from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, and breach. Data privacy and security are crucial for the trust and confidence of the patients and the providers, as well as the compliance and reputation of the patient engagement solutions providers. However, data privacy and security are also challenging to achieve and maintain, due to the complexity and diversity of the data sources, systems, and platforms, as well as the evolving threats and risks of cyberattacks and data breaches.Interoperability and integration are the ability and capability of the patient engagement solutions to communicate and exchange data and information with other systems and platforms, such as electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), and clinical decision support systems (CDSSs). Interoperability and integration are essential for the seamless and holistic delivery of patient engagement solutions, as well as the improvement of the quality and efficiency of care. However, interoperability and integration are also challenging to achieve and maintain, due to the lack of common standards and protocols, the heterogeneity and fragmentation of the data and systems, and the technical and organizational barriers and silos.User adoption and acceptance are the willingness and readiness of the patients and the providers to use and benefit from the patient engagement solutions. User adoption and acceptance are critical for the success and sustainability of the patient engagement solutions, as well as the achievement of the desired outcomes and impacts. However, user adoption and acceptance are also challenging to achieve and maintain, due to the low awareness and literacy of the patients and the providers, the resistance to change and innovation, the lack of incentives and motivation, and the cultural and behavioral factors.Get Access to Patient Engagement Solutions Industry Real-Time Data @Opportunities:Patient engagement solutions can help to address the unmet needs and gaps in the health care system, such as access, quality, affordability, and efficiency. Patient engagement solutions can enable more convenient, personalized, and proactive care for patients, especially in remote and underserved areas, as well as reduce the burden and cost of health care for providers and payers.Patient engagement solutions can leverage the potential and benefits of the emerging technologies and innovations, such as AI, IoT, blockchain, and cloud computing. These technologies can enhance the capabilities and functionalities of patient engagement solutions, such as providing data-driven insights, feedback, and recommendations, improving the interoperability and integration of data and systems, and ensuring the security and privacy of data and services.Patient engagement solutions can create new and diversified revenue streams and business models for the market players, such as value-based care, subscription-based services, and outcome-based contracts. These revenue streams and business models can align the interests and incentives of the patients and the providers, as well as increase the competitiveness and differentiation of the market players.Browse Market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Patient Engagement Solutions Market Forecast Report@Key Questions Answered in Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report:Q. What is the current size and growth forecast of the patient engagement solutions market?Q. What are the key drivers and challenges of the market?Q. Which patient engagement solution segments are experiencing the fastest growth?Q. What are the top trends and technologies shaping the future of patient engagement?Q. What are the leading vendors and their market share?Q. What are the successful strategies for implementing patient engagement solutions?Q. How can healthcare providers leverage patient engagement solutions to improve care quality and reduce costs?Q. What are the regional variations in market dynamics and adoption rates?Read Full Research Report with TOC @Regional AnalysisNorth America is currently the largest market for patient engagement solutions, driven by factors such as high healthcare spending, widespread technology adoption, and a growing focus on value-based care. The region is home to several leading vendors and boasts a mature market infrastructure. However, Europe and Asia Pacific are also experiencing significant growth, with increasing awareness of the benefits of patient engagement and government initiatives promoting its adoption.The patient engagement solutions market is poised for continued expansion, driven by the convergence of technological advancements, evolving healthcare models, and a growing emphasis on patient-centered care. By addressing the existing challenges and capitalizing on the emerging opportunities, healthcare stakeholders can unlock the full potential of patient engagement and revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered.Check Out More Research Reports➔ AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market:➔ Patient Controlled Injectors Market:➔ Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market:➔ Accountable Care Solutions Market:➔ Point of Care Diagnostics Market:➔ CAR T-Cell Therapy Market:➔ Injection Moldings Market:➔ Peptide Therapeutics Market:

