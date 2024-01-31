Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services To Atlanta, GA And Surrounding Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home

- Dr. Amber WilliamsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Atlanta, GA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian myself, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families I help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift of love. A peaceful and anxiety-free transition in the familiarity of home is indeed a final gift,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet.“I hope that every family in Atlanta is aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say 'goodbye' to their beloved pet.”Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.“With a background in urgent care medicine, I have worked for many years treating critically ill pets, who were often stressed by the hospital environment. I developed a deep understanding of the importance of peaceful end-of-life care for our beloved animals. Allowing our pets to pass gently at home surrounded by their loved ones is one of the most precious gifts we can give them,” says Dr. Amber Wiliams. Dr Williams graduated from the University of Georgia's College of Veterinary Medicine, and after graduation, chose to stay in the Atlanta area to be close to family and friends.Dr. Williams services Atlanta, GA and surrounding cities: Lawrenceville, Stone Mountain, Athens, Duluth, Buford, Lithonia, Covington, Conyers, Snellville, Suwanee, Norcross, and LoganvilleBenefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.2.. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.3. Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.4. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.5. More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.6. Minimized Travel Discomfort: For pets who are experiencing pain or discomfort, traveling to a veterinary clinic can exacerbate their condition. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, reducing any potential discomfort or stress associated with traveling. This is particularly beneficial for pets with mobility issues or those in advanced stages of illness.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly 'ready', but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet's end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Atlanta, GA. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $160 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 35 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

