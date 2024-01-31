Borrel claims EU disagrees with Ukraine truce

(MENAFN) In a recent op-ed for France's L'Obs magazine, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed strong opposition to the idea of peace talks and a ceasefire in Ukraine.



Instead, he urged European Union member states to contribute "whatever it takes" to support Kiev in its efforts to defeat Moscow. Borrell cautioned against "the temptations of conciliation" with Russia, stating that such ideas were wrong in 2022 and remain so today. However, it is unclear which specific calls for peace Borrell was referencing.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has consistently advocated for a negotiated settlement, contending that Kiev's forces cannot achieve a military victory against Russian opponents. Orban has also argued that European Union sanctions on Moscow disproportionately harm European Union economies rather than achieving their intended impact on Russia.



Borrell acknowledged in a recent speech that the sanctions have not fully achieved their goals, but he maintained in the op-ed that they have "weakened Russia's war machine." Instead of seeking compromise, Borrell emphasized the need to learn from lessons since 2022 and intensify efforts in supporting Ukraine. He called for a shift in the paradigm from supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes" to committing to doing "whatever it takes" for Ukraine to secure victory.



Borrell's proposal includes providing Ukraine with long-range missiles and advanced weapons systems, including additional air-defense batteries. However, he emphasized that meeting Ukraine's demand for arms and ammunition would require a "renaissance of the European defense industry." Borrell's stance underscores the complex and divergent perspectives within the European Union regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with differing opinions on the efficacy of sanctions and the approach to finding a resolution.







