(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has contested the characterization of the Hungarian leadership as "pro-Russian," asserting that such labels oversimplify the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. Following a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, Kuleba addressed the issue in an interview with Hungarian news portal Telex. Amid attempts by Western media and politicians to brand Hungary as "pro-Russian," Kuleba emphasized that, in his view, the Hungarian leadership is fundamentally "pro-Hungarian."



Kuleba argued that if Hungary were genuinely "pro-Russian," Szijjarto would not have affirmed, during their recent meeting, his respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The foreign minister's remarks underscore the nuanced diplomatic relationships within the European Union (EU) and challenge the binary characterization of countries based on their stance toward Russia.



The ongoing disagreement between Ukraine and Hungary revolves around Budapest's blockage of European Union financial aid for Kiev. Kuleba's diplomatic efforts seek to find common ground with Hungary, highlighting the importance of fostering collaboration within the European Union. The Ukrainian minister acknowledged differences in perspectives on the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, particularly concerning negotiations with Russia. While Hungary advocates for a diplomatic solution, Kuleba emphasized Ukraine's belief that meaningful negotiations with Russia hinge on battlefield outcomes.



Hungary's dependence on Russian energy and its divergent stance on European Union policies toward Ukraine and Russia have fueled accusations of a "pro-Russian" tilt. Budapest's refusal to supply arms to Ukraine and its criticism of European Union sanctions on Moscow have further strained relations within the bloc. Kuleba's statements shed light on the intricate dynamics shaping diplomatic interactions and underline the need for nuanced understanding in assessing countries' geopolitical alignments within the broader European context.





