Apple runs out of Vision Pro headsets following receiving 200K pre-orders

(MENAFN) According to a report, Apple has experienced strong demand for its Vision Pro headsets, with approximately 200,000 units sold during the 10-day period since the product became available for pre-orders.



The virtual reality helmet, priced at $3,500, was made available for pre-orders to US-based customers starting from January 19, with the headset set to be available for purchase in Apple retail stores starting Friday.



Sources familiar with the matter revealed that initial stock of the Vision Pro headsets sold out quickly, indicating significant interest among consumers.



Analyst Min-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities, known for expertise in Apple's supply chain, had earlier estimated sales of 160,000 to 180,000 units based on pre-order inventory. Kuo suggested that the Vision Pro would likely remain a niche product but expected strong demand from Apple's loyal customer base.



Apple has emphasized the compatibility of the goggles' operating system with over 1 million apps designed for the iPhone and iPad, suggesting a seamless integration into the existing ecosystem of Apple products.



Despite pre-orders being open for over 10 days, interested buyers will need to visit a store for proper fitting of the goggles, which are controlled using eye movements and simple hand gestures. This requirement underscores Apple's commitment to delivering an optimized user experience for its innovative virtual reality device.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107790743