Media reports additional long-range missiles on its way to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The United States military is reportedly gearing up to deliver Ukraine's first shipment of a new, longer-range munition, the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), developed by Boeing. According to sources cited by Reuters and Politico, the bombs, with a maximum range of 90 miles (145km), are expected to arrive in Ukraine as early as this week. This development follows the Pentagon's recent completion of final tests for the GLSDB, which offers an extended strike capability for Ukraine, complementing its existing long-range fire arsenal.



While the exact date of the shipment has not been confirmed by the United States military,



Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder indicated that the munitions would be provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). Ryder emphasized that details of the delivery would be deferred to Ukraine.



Developed in collaboration between Boeing and Saab, the ground-launched variant of the GLSDB is yet to be integrated into the United States arsenal, which currently features an air-fired version only. The GLSDB is touted to have twice the range compared to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) already in use by Ukrainian forces, marking a significant enhancement in Ukraine's military capabilities.



As the United States prepares to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities with the deployment of these advanced munitions, the geopolitical implications of this move come into focus. The extended strike range of the GLSDB is expected to provide Ukraine with an added strategic advantage in its defense efforts, further shaping the dynamics of the ongoing conflict in the region.





MENAFN31012024000045015687ID1107790742