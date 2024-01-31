Former Pakistani premier gets sentenced to new prison period

(MENAFN) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been handed a 14-year prison sentence by a Pakistani accountability court in Rawalpindi, close to the capital, Islamabad. The charges stem from allegations of the illegal sale of state gifts during Khan's tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. In addition to the lengthy prison term, both have been barred from running for public office for a decade and fined USD2.7 million.



This latest legal blow follows a separate court ruling on Tuesday, where Khan received a ten-year sentence for leaking state secrets. The charges relate to a classified cable, known as a cipher, sent to Islamabad by the Pakistani ambassador to Washington in 2022. The leaked document allegedly suggested that the United States sought Khan's removal due to his perceived neutrality in the Ukraine conflict.



Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), condemned the verdict, labeling it the "complete destruction of every existing law in Pakistan in two days." The PTI asserted that the trials lacked fair treatment, denying Khan and Bushra Bibi the right to a proper defense. The party likened the recent legal developments to a "kangaroo trial" and contended that the cases lacked a substantial basis to stand in any higher court.



These legal setbacks for Khan come amidst the backdrop of upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8. The PTI expressed determination, stating that the "atrocities against [Khan] will be avenged by the power of the vote." As the political landscape in Pakistan undergoes these significant developments, the implications for the country's leadership and governance are profound.





