Israeli anti-conflict demonstrator speaks up against war in Gaza

(MENAFN) For more than 115 days, Israel has been engaged in a prolonged military campaign in Gaza, with the objective of freeing 136 hostages and dismantling Hamas, the Islamic militant organization held responsible for the October 7 massacre that claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives. Amidst the relentless Israeli shelling, which has resulted in the deaths of over 26,000 Palestinians and thousands more injuries, international pressure is mounting on Israel to halt the conflict.



However, Jerusalem officials remain steadfast, supported by 87 percent of Israeli Jews, according to a recent poll, who advocate for the continuation of the operation.



Despite this majority sentiment, a growing anti-war bloc within Israel challenges the prevailing view. Representatives Gaia Dan, a 23-year-old Jewish student originally from Haifa, and Dr. Salim Abbas, an Arab geologist, are vocal critics of Israel's current approach. Both individuals express deep concerns about the trajectory of Israel's actions in Gaza and have actively participated in demonstrations calling for an end to the occupation.



This article delves into the perspectives of Gaia Dan and Dr. Salim Abbas, shedding light on their motivations, the challenges they face as dissenting voices, and their efforts to effect change. As the conflict persists, the contrasting opinions within Israeli society underscore the complexity of navigating the path toward peace and the diverse range of voices contributing to the ongoing discourse surrounding the situation in Gaza.





