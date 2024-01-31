American fighter aircraft collides close to South Korea

(MENAFN) An American F-16 fighter jet crashed in waters near South Korea, marking the third incident involving a United States warplane in the region in under a year, according to confirmation from the United States military. The fighter pilot was compelled to abandon the aircraft, ejecting from the F-16 that subsequently plunged into the waters off the coast of Gunsan, South Korea, near Washington's Kunsan Air Base.



Colonel Matthew C. Gaetke, the commander of the 8th Fighter Wing, stated that information about the cause of the in-flight emergency would only be disclosed after comprehensive safety and accident investigations. The focus has now shifted to the search and recovery of the aircraft, with praise for Seoul's rescue forces for promptly retrieving the American pilot. The pilot has been transported to a medical facility for assessment.



This crash follows similar incidents involving F-16s in recent months, notably another occurrence over the Yellow Sea during an exercise in December, where an F-16 based at Kunsan as part of the United States 8th Fighter Wing went down. In May, a different F-16 crashed near Osan Air Base in the northwest of the country during a routine training mission, with the pilot safely ejecting.



The recurring incidents raise concerns about the safety and operational integrity of United States fighter jets in the region, prompting a need for a thorough examination of the circumstances leading to these crashes. As the United States military investigates the causes, attention is drawn to the potential implications on regional security and the reliability of the deployed aircraft.





