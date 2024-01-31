Biden states he has reached decision on how to react to Jordan assault

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a deadly drone attack on United States forces in Jordan, President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that he has reached a decision on how the United States will respond.



Emphasizing a commitment to avoiding a "wider war in the Middle East," Biden remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the planned response during a press interaction when asked by a reporter.



The drone attack, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning near the Syrian border in northeast Jordan, resulted in the death of three United States Army soldiers and left dozens more injured. This incident marked the first time American troops in the Middle East were confirmed killed by enemy fire since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October.



In the wake of the attack, the White House issued a statement asserting that the United States "will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing." Biden's recent confirmation that he has decided on a response provides limited insight beyond the initial official stance.



Attributing the attack to "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," United States Central Command, responsible for directing American military operations in the region, pointed fingers at Tehran. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted the claims, stating that the fighters involved "do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran." The ministry emphasized that these groups act independently based on their principles, priorities, and the interests of their respective countries and people.



As the Biden administration navigates the complexities of responding to the Jordan attack, the incident raises concerns about the potential for escalating tensions in the already volatile Middle East. The decision on the course of action underscores the delicate diplomatic and strategic considerations involved in addressing security threats in the region.





