Russian Olympic figure skater gets demoted to third place following Valieva prohibition

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States has been declared the new reigning Olympic figure skating champions in the team event, replacing Russia, according to the sport's governing body. This announcement follows the recent four-year ban imposed on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for a doping violation, a case that had cast a shadow over the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued the suspension on Monday, more than two years after Valieva initially tested positive for a banned substance. In response, the International Skating Union (ISU) published an amended points table for the team figure skating event, removing the points contributed by Valieva. Consequently, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team, initially in first place, has been demoted to third, with the United States now taking the top position and Japan moving into second.



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a statement on Tuesday expressing its "welcome" for the clarity provided by the CAS ruling against Valieva. The IOC also conveyed "great sympathy" for the athletes who had to endure a prolonged wait of over two years to receive the final results of the team figure skating event. Additionally, the IOC pledged to contact relevant sporting bodies to organize a dignified Olympic medal ceremony, where Valieva's three teammates will be eligible to receive bronze medals, while she herself will not be eligible for individual recognition.



This development highlights the ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of competitive sports and uphold anti-doping measures. The recalibration of the figure skating standings underscores the broader implications of doping violations on the reputations and achievements of athletes and teams in the competitive arena.





MENAFN31012024000045015687ID1107790737