Iran’s automakers produce around 1.1M vehicles in 10 months

(MENAFN) Iranian automakers have demonstrated significant production figures in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as reported by an official from the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry. According to Mehrdad Khosravi, the director general of the Iranian Industry Ministry's Auto Industry Office, the country's automotive sector produced approximately 1.107 million vehicles during this period. Among these, about 937,000 were passenger cars, indicating a notable growth of nine percent compared to the corresponding period last year.



Moreover, the production of trucks experienced a substantial increase, with approximately 135,000 trucks manufactured, reflecting a remarkable 34 percent growth compared to the same period in the previous year. The manufacturing of heavy vehicles also saw a notable uptick, with an 18 percent increase recorded during the specified 10-month timeframe, according to Khosravi's statements.



Private carmakers played a significant role in Iran's automotive production landscape, contributing approximately 23 percent to the country's total automobile output during the first 10 months of the current year. Notably, private manufacturers produced around 250,000 cars, highlighting their growing presence and impact within the Iranian automotive sector.



The surge in car manufacturing activities is indicative of the industry's resilience and adaptability, despite various challenges and uncertainties. In the preceding Iranian calendar year 1401, car manufacturing in Iran witnessed a remarkable 39 percent increase, with Iranian automakers producing 1,347,394 vehicles during that period. These figures underscore the automotive industry's importance to Iran's economy and its ongoing efforts to expand production capacities and enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities.

