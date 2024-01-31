'Chor Chor Mausere Bhai': BJP's Nishikant Dubey Alleges Kejriwal's Role In Hemant Soren's Escape From Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic turn of events, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren escaped from Delhi with the help of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Dubey claimed that Kejriwal facilitated Soren's journey to Varanasi, and from there, Jharkhand Minister Mithilesh Kumar aided Soren in reaching Ranchi. Neither Kejriwal nor Mithilesh Kumar has responded to the allegations. Hemant Soren is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his residence in Ranchi today at 1 pm.

The ED had dispatched a team to Hemant Soren's Delhi residence on Monday after receiving information that the Jharkhand CM was in the capital. Reports suggest that Soren arrived in Delhi on January 26 for legal consultations.

Initially, Hemant Soren had flown to Delhi on a chartered plane and was expected to return the same way. However, when the ED team arrived at the airport, Soren was not present. The agency seized Rs 36 lakh in cash, two BMW luxury cars registered in Haryana, and some documents from his Shanti Niketan residence in New Delhi.

BJP leaders alleged that Hemant Soren was missing for over 30 hours, neither in Delhi nor Ranchi. Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi even offered a cash prize of Rs 11,000 to anyone providing information about Soren's whereabouts.

During the time he was allegedly missing, Hemant Soren covered the distance of around 1,300 km from Delhi to Ranchi, which usually takes about 21 hours by road. Upon reaching Ranchi, he held two meetings, and his party shared photos countering the BJP's 'missing' claim.

As he reached Ranchi, Hemant Soren paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. When questioned about his whereabouts, he responded, "I reside in your hearts." Meanwhile, MLAs signed a letter of support, fuelling speculations that if Hemant Soren is arrested, his wife Kalpana Soren might be made the chief minister.