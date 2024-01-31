Oneplus Nord N30 SE With 33W Supervooc Charging Launched; Check Features, Price & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) OnePlus Nord N30 SE was unveiled in the UAE on Monday.

The smartphone is an improvement on the OnePlus Nord N20 SE and replaces it in a number of ways. The recently released smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 CPU. In addition, the device has an 8-megapixel front camera, a 50-megapixel dual back camera system, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes with two colour choices, one RAM and storage configuration, and one RAM.

The 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) LCD display of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 391 ppi. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 is preinstalled on it.

The OnePlus Nord N30 SE's dual rear camera system consists of an LED flash unit in addition to a 50-megapixel 1/2 main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera, which has an 8-megapixel sensor, is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the middle.

Like its predecessor, OnePlus equipped the Nord N30 SE with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that serves as both the power button and a security feature. It has USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and 5G connection. The phone is 193g in weight and has dimensions of 165.6 x 76 x 7.9 mm.

The only OnePlus Nord N30 SE model, with 4GB + 128GB of storage, costs AED 599 (about Rs. 13,600) in the United Arab Emirates and can be bought on noon. The model is prominently featured on the OnePlus Global website. There are two colour choices available: Cyan Sparkle and Satin Black.

