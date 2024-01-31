Global air freight rates rise as freight disruptions lead to increased demand

(MENAFN) Global air freight prices experienced a notable increase for the first time in seven weeks, signaling a shift in market dynamics ahead of the Lunar New Year in Asia. The Baltic Air Freight Index, which tracks weekly transaction rates for general freight across various routes, recorded a 6.4% rise in the week leading up to Monday, reversing the declining trend observed since the seasonal peak in mid-December. This surge in air freight costs can be attributed to attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea, compelling companies to opt for pricier air freight solutions.



The attacks, initiated by Yemen's Houthi movement as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, prompted shipping companies to adopt longer routes. These alternative routes, while ensuring safety, also result in additional transit time, potentially adding weeks to the delivery schedules. The implications of disruptions in maritime transportation have led businesses to resort to air freight as a more reliable and expedited alternative.



The TAC Index, a price data agency, highlighted that the rise in air freight prices aligns with expectations arising from the shipping disruptions in the Red Sea. Additionally, industry sources indicate that prices often experience an uptick in the period leading up to the Chinese New Year. The impending eight-day holiday, beginning on February 10 this year, prompts many factories in China to temporarily close, creating a surge in demand for timely deliveries as companies aim to dispatch inventory to customers before the holiday commences.



This confluence of factors, from geopolitical disruptions in maritime routes to the approaching Chinese New Year, underscores the complex dynamics influencing global logistics and supply chain operations. As businesses navigate these challenges, the spike in air freight prices reflects the strategic decisions companies are making to ensure the timely and secure delivery of goods amidst evolving global circumstances.

MENAFN31012024000045015682ID1107790720