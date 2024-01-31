Ramayana To Return On TV: Know When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayana' featuring Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lehri as Ram, Sita, and Lakshman to return to TV again, know when and where to watch

Even after many years, Ramanand Sagar's Divine Saga Ramayana remains a favourite among Indians worldwide.



This programme is in high demand to be shown again. Meanwhile, there is good news for these enthusiasts.

Ramayana stars, Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lehri, are still known for their performances as Ram, Sita, and Lakshman.

The latest tweet from a Doordarshan official hints that the show will return to our television screens.



'The unique saga of religion, love, and dedication...once again the most popular show of entire India 'Ramayana' is coming, watch it soon on #DDNational,' read the tweet.

However, the telecast date of the show has not been revealed yet.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan first appeared in 1987 and quickly rose to prominence.



The audience has shown a strong desire to watch this presentation repeatedly. In such a case, they had received wonderful news.

After Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Indian people can see the mythical television programme again.

