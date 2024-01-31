Amid Political Crisis, Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem Brutally Attacked In Broad Daylight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a startling development, Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem, appointed by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) government, was violently attacked in broad daylight, as reported by the Maldives-based online news outlet Adhadhu.

The assault occurred this morning, prompting the need for immediate medical attention for Shameem at ADK Hospital, according to an official from the prosecutor's office. A statement from his office confirmed the incident, stating that he was in a stable condition in the hospital.

Police suspect a connection to criminal prosecutions handled by Shameem, a senior lawyer who assumed the top position in December 2019. The police confirmed the assault, indicating that it occurred on the city streets, though it's believed that no sharp objects were involved. This disturbing incident unfolds against the backdrop of escalating political tensions in the Maldives.

Recent turmoil in the Maldives Parliament witnessed disruptions as government MPs from the PPM/PNC party reportedly interfered with proceedings. Chaos peaked during a crucial vote concerning parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government, resulting in physical altercations between lawmakers.

Furthermore, two opposition parties, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats, have strongly opposed the current regime's perceived shift away from India. Expressing concerns about the country's long-term development, the opposition stressed the importance of maintaining stable relations with all development partners, with a particular emphasis on the significance of the Maldives' relationship with India.

Amidst these tensions, the Attorney General's Office has filed a case with the Supreme Court regarding amendments to Parliament's orders. These amendments, triggered by seven lawmakers resigning to join President Muizzu's administration, have altered the threshold required to impeach the president.

The amendment, reducing the total number of MPs needed for impeachment, has sparked legal debates and further exacerbated political divisions within the Maldives. As the nation grapples with these tumultuous events, concerns escalate over the stability and security of the Maldives, both domestically and in the broader Indian Ocean region

Maldives Opposition to seek impeachment of President Mohd Muizzu

Turmoil in Muizzu's Maldives: Physical altercation erupts in Parliament amid cabinet approval vote (WATCH)