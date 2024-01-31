Urfi Javed Dresses Up In Blue Unusual Outfit; Check Out Her Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed was papped in

blue unusual attire last night in the city. Let's check out her pictures

During her stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, Javed gained widespread acclaim for her distinctive fashion choices, notably donning a dress crafted from a garbage bag. Her bold and unconventional style captured public attention, setting her apart as a trendsetter on the show

Javed's fashion repertoire extends beyond traditional norms, as evidenced by her penchant for crafting and wearing unique pieces described as 'bizarre dresses' by Lifestyle Asia. Noteworthy examples include dresses made from watches, yellow flowers, chains, and pins, showcasing her avant-garde approach to fashion and creativity

In December 2022, Javed achieved a notable milestone by becoming one of the most searched Asians on Google. This recognition placed her ahead of established Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani, highlighting the growing interest in her individuality and style

With a substantial online presence, Javed commands a significant following on Instagram. Recently her Instagram account was also suspended for a while for violating community guidelines

In this horn-motif midnight blue outfit, Urfi adds another dress to her list of bizzare attires. In an otherwise normal thigh-slit gown, Urfi adds these horns making it more Urfi worthy



