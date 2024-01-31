               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Berries To Avocado: 7 Foods That Boost Fertility


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embarking on the journey of fertility often involves considering lifestyle factors, including diet. While no single food guarantees fertility, incorporating nutrient-rich options like fatty fish, leafy greens, and berries can support reproductive health. A well-balanced diet, coupled with a healthy lifestyle, contributes to overall well-being, enhancing the chances of conception



Exploring fertility? Nourish reproductive health with nutrient-rich foods like fatty fish, leafy greens, and berries



Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for hormone production and may improve egg quality. Examples include salmon, mackerel, and trout



Spinach, kale, and other dark leafy greens are high in folate, a crucial nutrient for fetal development. Folate is also associated with a lower risk of ovulatory infertility



Packed with antioxidants that help protect eggs and sperm from damage by free radicals. Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are good choices



A great source of monounsaturated fats, which are essential for hormone production. Avocado also contains vitamin E, which may enhance fertility



Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are rich in healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants. They also provide zinc, which is important for male fertility



Quinoa, brown rice, and oats provide complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential nutrients. They help regulate blood sugar levels, which can positively impact fertility



Lean proteins like poultry, fish, plant-based options such as beans, lentils are rich in amino acids, are building blocks for hormones, essential for overall reproductive health

