Bollywood star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married in Goa this February. Initially planned for a destination wedding overseas, decided to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding in India.

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to marry in an intimate two-day ceremony in Goa on February 21.

The couple, who had planned a destination wedding overseas, followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for families to conduct their wedding celebrations in India.

Rakul and Jackky's love story evolved, culminating in their happy wedding ceremony. From their first interactions to the love they share, their story has captivated viewers and laid the groundwork for a touching celebration.

A source close to the soon-to-wed couple stated, "Rakul and Jacky had originally intended for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of painstaking planning, everything was mostly in order. However, after the Indian Prime Minister's plea in December to affluent and powerful families to select India as the location for their major life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their initial plans and moved the wedding there. Their choice, made in mid-December, demanded a total reset, including the location, transportation, and lodging. Despite the significant changes, the pair welcomed the transformation, motivated by their love of the nation and desire to contribute to its rising economy."

This action demonstrates the couple's feeling of responsibility as citizens by connecting with national opinion and contributing to the communal effort of staging events in the country. As responsible citizens, they are not only enjoying their love but also fulfilling their obligations to the nation.

Hosting the wedding in India accords with economic aims, which benefits the local wedding industry. This decision demonstrates their dedication to boosting the nation's economy and encouraging the diversity of Indian festivals.

As we wait for additional information about this personal celebration, fans are anxious to share this beautiful union's joy.

