'I Am Not Flawless, I Am Not Perfect, I Have Tried My Best' Kichcha Sudeepa On Completing 28 Years In Cinema

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrating a remarkable 28-year journey in the Kannada film industry, actor Kicha Sudeepa, who made his debut with the film 'Sparsh,' penned a heartfelt letter expressing gratitude for the invaluable experiences and support he has received throughout his illustrious career.

In a touching letter shared on social media, Kicha Sudeepa extended his appreciation to everyone who played a role in shaping his cinematic voyage. Reflecting on the ups and downs, he expressed deep gratitude to his parents, family, co-artists, media, entertainment channels, distributors, exhibitors, and the entire Wakuta family for their unwavering support.

The actor reminisced about the beginnings of his journey, recalling the time he faced the camera with the late Ambarish uncle on the sets of the movie 'Brahma' at Kantheerava Studios. "Already 28 years have passed. Feeling very humble. I am happy to have been given such a precious gift-love and respect beyond measure," shared Kicha Sudeepa.

Acknowledging the challenges and joys of his career, he admitted to not being flawless but emphasized his dedication and hard work whenever given the chance. Grateful for the unconditional love from his fans, he thanked them for accepting him.

Kichcha Sudeepa, who began his career with the television series 'Premada Kadambari,' rose to fame through significant films such as 'Brahma,' 'Thayavva,' and 'Prathyartha.' Recently, he helmed the latest season of 'Bigg Boss Kannada,' concluding with the grand finale on January 28. The victorious contestant, Kartik Mahesh, walked away with a trophy, a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, a car, and a scooter. Looking forward, Kicha Sudeepa is gearing up for a fresh directorial project in collaboration with KRG studios, and the filming is scheduled to kick off later this year.