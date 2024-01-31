               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Goa To Kerala-7 Romantic Destinations In India


1/31/2024 4:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India offers various romantic destinations, perfect for celebrating Valentine's Week. Here are seven romantic places to consider.

India offers various romantic destinations, perfect for celebrating Valentine's Week. Here are seven romantic places to consider.



Enjoy a romantic stroll along the beaches, indulge in water activities, and explore the charming streets of Old Goa.



Beautiful beaches, beautiful seas, and vivid coral reefs make for a romantic getaway. Couples love Havelock and Neil Islands.



Manali is a charming hill station known for its snow-capped mountains, scenic landscapes, and adventure activities.



Known for its exquisite temples with intricate erotic carvings, Khajuraho offers a unique and romantic experience.



Munnar, surrounded by rolling hills, tea plantations, and misty landscapes, is a romantic haven in Kerala.

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey is a romantic destination in God's Own Country. Stay in a traditional houseboat, cruise through the backwaters, and enjoy the tranquillity of the surroundings.

Gulmarg, Jammu, and Kashmir

Gulmarg's snowy sceneries are perfect for winter romance. Winter activities include skiing, snowboarding, and cable car rides to see snow-capped mountains.

