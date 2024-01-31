Viral Video: Centuries-Old Shipwreck Found Adrift On Canadian Coastline Sparks Mystery (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A centuries-old mysterious shipwreck has recently emerged on the Canadian coastline, sparking intrigue and curiosity among locals and officials alike. Initially spotted by Gordon Blackmore while he was scouring the shores of Cape Ray on the Newfoundland coast, the 80-foot ship has left many puzzled about its origins and history.



Believed to have been dislodged by the force of post-tropical storm Fiona, compounded by coastal erosion, the shipwreck has captured the attention of maritime enthusiasts and historians. Speculation abounds regarding its construction, with theories suggesting it may have been built in the 19th century and originated from Europe.

Also read:

Sultan Ibrahim's wealth decoded: Malaysia's new monarch owns 300 luxury cars, including 1 gifted by Hitler

The discovery has prompted a swift response from local authorities, who have dispatched a team to evaluate and safeguard the wreck. Corey Purchase, owner of NiCor Photos posted a drone video on YouTube.

Neil Burgess, president of the Shipwreck Preservation Society of Newfoundland and Labrador, expressed excitement over the find, highlighting the potential for historical insight and discovery.

"This is a great, great event," Burgess told the Guardian.

Burgess emphasized the significance of identifying the ship's materials, which could provide valuable clues about its origins and journey. "If it's oak or beech or a hardwood species like that, it will tell us it wasn't made here in Newfoundland and was probably made over in Europe somewhere. There are databases of shipwrecks we can search for what was recorded as being lost around Cape Ray," he explained.

The shipwreck has also ignited a fervent discussion within the coastal community, with locals and enthusiasts speculating about its history and significance. The community's local Facebook page has become a hub for exchanging ideas and maritime expertise from around the world, underscoring the widespread interest in unraveling the mystery of the shipwreck.

Also read:

Israel's job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far

"It is a part of our history that has just been awakened. Some descendants will still want to know the names and the places where their ancestors were lost in the icy waters off our shores. It would be good for all of us if we could offer some history we know and a place for remembrance. At least a marker. This is our history. Let's find out," wrote Elizabeth Gover, a resident.