Norwegian sovereign wealth fund fails to reach record level amid real estate losses

(MENAFN) Norway's formidable USD1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund faced a setback as it failed to meet its performance benchmark for the first time in five years. Despite achieving an overall return of 16.1%, equivalent to approximately USD213 billion, the fund underperformed its benchmark by 18 basis points, marking the first instance of such underperformance since 2018. This shortfall was attributed to losses in the real estate sector, even as global stock markets demonstrated a rebound.



Established in the 1990s to manage Norway's oil and gas revenues abroad, the Norwegian Wealth Fund, also known as Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), holds a prominent position as the largest single owner of stocks globally. The fund's financial performance is intricately tied to market fluctuations, and it operates within the framework of strict policies set by the Ministry of Finance. While the fund seeks to maximize returns within the defined boundaries, it also diversifies its investments across fixed income, real estate, and infrastructure for renewable energy projects. However, certain asset classes, such as private equity, remain off-limits for investment.



Despite the recent underperformance, the Norwegian Wealth Fund remains a pivotal player in the global financial landscape, navigating challenges and market dynamics in its quest to effectively manage and grow Norway's wealth derived from oil and gas resources.

