French farmers launch 'siege' on Paris amid escalating tensions

(MENAFN) In an intensification of their protest, agitated farmers in France have taken a novel approach by declaring a "siege" on Paris, raising concerns of a potentially volatile week ahead in their interactions with security forces. Key farmers' unions have outlined plans to establish eight "barricades" on major highways, effectively initiating an "indefinite siege" on the capital.



The government, in response, has announced the deployment of a substantial force comprising 15,000 police officers to prevent any breaches or disruptions. Notably, on Sunday evening, law enforcement units, including armored gendarmes, were strategically positioned on the outskirts of Rungis, the largest fresh produce market in the country, located in southern Paris. This move aims to preemptively address any potential escalation of tensions as the farmers' protests gain momentum.



Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has called upon the police to exercise "moderation" and avoid interference with the planned closure points. Instead, their primary role is outlined as providing protection for these points. Darmanin revealed that President Emmanuel Macron has issued specific "instructions" to ensure that tractors do not make their way into Paris and major cities, thus averting significant disruptions.



In response to the escalating situation, President Macron convened a meeting with several ministers at the Elysee on Monday afternoon to assess the agricultural landscape. This comes as Macron prepares for a state visit to Sweden on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by attendance at an extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday. The unfolding events underscore the complex relationship between farmers and the government, with tensions reaching a critical juncture that demands careful handling to mitigate potential unrest and address the concerns of the agricultural community.

MENAFN31012024000045015682ID1107790683