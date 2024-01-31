GCC bourses fall amid regional tensions

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the majority of stock exchanges in the Gulf region closed on a lower note, with heightened tensions in the region contributing to the negative market sentiment. The Saudi stock index notably led the losses in this downturn. The escalation in tensions arose following a drone attack in Jordan carried out by unidentified gunmen. This incident marked the first casualties among the US army since the onset of the Israel-Gaza war, injecting an element of unease into the markets.



The Saudi market's main index witnessed a significant decline of 2.2 percent, influenced by a 2.7 percent drop in shares of Al Rajhi Bank and a notable 10 percent decrease in the shares of Addis Drilling Services Holding Company. Adding to the economic landscape, Saudi Aramco, a key player in the region, announced that it had received directives to scale down its planned maximum sustainable oil production capacity to 12 million barrels per day. This decision comes after the company had previously raised its production capacity to 13 million barrels per day almost four years ago.



Farah Murad, the chief market analyst at Equity Group, shared insights, indicating that the Kingdom's decision to reduce its planned maximum oil production capacity by one million barrels per day suggests a potential reassessment of expected demand. This move by Saudi Arabia has implications not only for the domestic oil industry but also for the broader global oil market dynamics, reflecting the interconnected nature of economic decisions in the region. The markets, reacting to both geopolitical events and strategic shifts in the energy sector, are navigating a complex landscape influenced by regional tensions and global energy dynamics.

