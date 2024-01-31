UPS intends to reduce 12K jobs globally amid tough working conditions

(MENAFN) In response to the challenging working conditions it currently faces, the United Parcel Service Group (UPS) has announced its intention to eliminate 12,000 jobs across its global branches. CEO Carol Tom revealed this decision during an analyst conference, emphasizing that the job cuts represent roughly 2.5 percent of the company's total workforce, which stands at approximately 500,000 jobs. The primary objective behind this move is to achieve significant cost savings, with the ambitious goal of saving one billion dollars.



Simultaneously, uncertainty surrounds the fate of Coyote, a trucking company acquired by UPS in 2015. The transportation company, which experienced a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now grappling with a sharp decline in the prices of transportation services. As a strategic response, UPS is contemplating the sale of Coyote, highlighting the complexities and challenges within the evolving logistics landscape.



Despite these operational adjustments, CEO Carol Tom foresees a modest increase in the group's revenues for the current year, projecting a range between USD92 and USD94.5 billion. This projection comes against the backdrop of UBS's financial performance in the previous year, where revenues experienced a 9 percent annual decline, reaching USD91 billion. Adjusted operating profits also took a hit, falling approximately 29 percent to USD9.9 billion, while net profits for the group amounted to USD6.7 billion, marking a significant decline of about 42 percent compared to the preceding year.



UPS's strategic workforce reduction and considerations regarding Coyote's future underscore the company's proactive measures to navigate challenges and optimize its operational efficiency in a dynamically changing business environment.

