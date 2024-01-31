Microsoft reach strong revenue growth supported by AI computing, cloud

(MENAFN) In a notable financial performance, Microsoft reported its strongest revenue growth since 2022, driven primarily by the surging interest in its new artificial intelligence (AI) products. The company's revenues for the second quarter, ending on December 31, saw a substantial 18 percent increase, reaching USD62 billion. Profits were equally impressive, amounting to USD2.93 per share, surpassing the expected USD2.78 per share.



Net income experienced a notable rise, climbing from USD16.43 billion to USD21.87 billion, translating to USD2.93 per share compared to the previous USD2.20 per share. The robust financials exceeded analysts' expectations, with revenues totaling USD62.02 billion, surpassing the anticipated USD61.12 billion.



Microsoft's impressive growth extended throughout the year ending on December 31, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 17.6 percent, according to the company's official statement. Notably, the intelligent cloud segment emerged as a significant contributor, generating a revenue of USD25.88 billion, marking a substantial 20 percent increase and surpassing the consensus of USD25.29 billion among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.



In response to this stellar performance, Jefferies analysts raised their target on Microsoft shares to USD465 from USD450, attributing the upward trend to the winds of success in the field of artificial intelligence. As of 2024, Microsoft shares have surged by approximately 9 percent, showcasing the company's strong position in the market.



This financial success underscores the growing importance of artificial intelligence and cloud computing, positioning Microsoft as a frontrunner in the technology industry's ever-evolving landscape.

