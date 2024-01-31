(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

men's skincare products market

is estimated to grow by

USD 5.52 billion

at a CAGR of

6.67% from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum will progress. Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization driving the

growth.

Manufacturers of these products offer innovative solutions that often come with a higher price tag compared to standard skincare items. Consumer concerns, such as aging, acne, and pigmentation, drive the demand for ongoing research and development. Consumers consistently seek innovative products, prompting companies to focus on enhancing their product lines. These efforts involve introducing new and improved

products tailored to the specific needs of male consumers.

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

Global Mens' Skincare Products Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on

Distribution channels (Offline and Online), Products (Facial skincare products and Body skincare products), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).



The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Offline sales encompass products available in physical stores, allowing buyers to inspect them before purchase. These products are distributed through various offline channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, medical clinics, drugstores, convenience stores, and department or clubhouse stores. The expansion of men's skincare offerings in offline retail shelves is expected to drive market growth.

By geography, the global men's skincare products market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The growth in the region is driven by factors like the demand for anti-aging, natural, and multifunctional products, is experiencing significant growth. Facial care and anti-aging products, addressing various skin concerns, notably contribute to this

expansion, reflecting a shift towards holistic skincare solutions among consumers in the region.

Insights on the

contribution of various segments including country and region, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Companies partnering with salons and spas

is an emerging trend shaping the

growth.

Shorter life cycles of skincare products

are a significant challenge hindering

growth.

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

Men's skincare products offer a range of benefits designed to address specific skincare needs. These products, including moisturizers, cleansers, serums, and anti-aging creams, are formulated to hydrate, cleanse, and rejuvenate men's skin. They often contain ingredients tailored to men's unique skincare concerns, such as aftershaves for post-shave care, beard oils for grooming, and sunscreens for protection. Additionally, products like facial scrubs and exfoliators help remove dead skin cells, while toners and lip balms provide additional care. Acne treatments and spot treatments are targeted solutions for blemishes and imperfections. Beard washes and balms cater to facial hair grooming needs. Overall, men's skincare products aim to improve skin health and appearance, offering a variety of options for different skin types and concerns.

