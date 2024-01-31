               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Exor Press Release - 2024 Corporate Calendar


1/31/2024 3:45:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 31 January 2024

EXOR N.V. PUBLISHES ITS 2024 CORPORATE CALENDAR


EXOR N.V. announced today the following Corporate Calendar for 2024:

  • 10 April 2024 : Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company's 2023 Annual Report
  • 28 May 2024 : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the adoption of the Company's 2023 Financial Statements
  • 25 September 2024 : Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company's 2024 Half-Year Financial Report

The 2024 Corporate Calendar will be available on Exor's corporate website under the Corporate Calendar section.

Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.

