(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 31 January 2024
EXOR N.V. PUBLISHES ITS 2024 CORPORATE CALENDAR
EXOR N.V. announced today the following Corporate Calendar for 2024:
10 April 2024 : Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company's 2023 Annual Report 28 May 2024 : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the adoption of the Company's 2023 Financial Statements 25 September 2024 : Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company's 2024 Half-Year Financial Report
The 2024 Corporate Calendar will be available on Exor's corporate website under the Corporate Calendar section.
Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.
Attachment
Exor Press Release - 2024 Corporate Calendar
MENAFN31012024004107003653ID1107790675
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.