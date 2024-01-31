Global Airport Construction Industry Report 2023: North America Leads The Project Pipeline At A Substantial Value Of $120.4 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Construction Project Insights and Analytics (Q4 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

An extensive analysis of the airport construction sector has been undertaken, covering the global pipeline of projects valued at a staggering $588.4 billion. This analysis provides critical data for stakeholders in the airport construction industry, encompassing insights across various geographical regions.

The significance of this report cannot be underestimated, with North America leading the project pipeline at a substantial value of $120.4 billion. This is closely followed by North-East Asia and South-East Asia, with project values of $115.7 billion and $104.4 billion respectively. These high figures highlight the substantial investment and potential growth within these dynamic regions.



The Middle East and Africa (MENA) region is also showing robust activity in the airport construction domain, with projects totaling $81.9 billion.

Western Europe's project pipeline is valued at $46.8 billion which signifies continuous development within the sector. Other regions such as South Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Australasia, and Sub-Saharan Africa are also scopes of interest with their respective investments in airport infrastructure.

This comprehensive body of research delves into projects by value, start date, scope, and stage of development, providing a broad perspective that supports strategic business decisions and development activities. Key projects by region have been meticulously charted, offering stakeholders a detailed look at country-specific data.

Top Contenders in Airport Construction

The analysis does not stop at project investment figures. The report also sheds light on the movers and shakers within the sector, listing the premier contractors, consulting engineers, and project owners. This ranking of key operators serves as an invaluable resource for understanding the competitive landscape and identifying potential partnerships or competitors in the market.

This report's narrative is geared towards professionals who aim to comprehend the current state and potential trajectory of airport construction projects globally. It is a strategic asset for planning campaigns by country-specific project opportunities and for aligning resources to the most lucrative markets.

In a time of steady global expansion and modernization, such a detailed analysis of airport construction projects will be an indelible mark for those looking to harness the trends and direct the flow of investments in their favor. The report is now accessible and constitutes a vital tool in anticipating the future of airport infrastructure development.

