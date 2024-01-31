Mali, South Africa secure spots in quarterfinals of AFCON

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, both Mali and South Africa secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Mali emerged victorious against Burkina Faso with a 2-1 win in a round of 16 match held at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Ivory Coast.



The game started with an own goal by Burkina Faso's Edmond Tapsoba in the third minute, putting Mali in the lead.



Lassine Sinayoko extended Mali's lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 47th minute, while Bertrand Traore managed to score Burkina Faso's only goal from a penalty kick in the 57th minute.



In another round of 16 match, South Africa defeated Morocco 2-0, securing their place in the quarterfinals. Evidence Makgopa scored for South Africa in the 57th minute, followed by Teboho Mokoena's goal in the 95th minute.



The match also saw Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat receiving a red card in the 94th minute, further complicating Morocco's chances.



Looking ahead to the quarterfinals, Mali is set to face Ivory Coast, the host nation of the tournament, while South Africa will take on Cape Verde.



These matchups promise to deliver thrilling encounters as the AFCON competition progresses towards its climax on Saturday.

