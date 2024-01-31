Low inflation in UK stores points to easing cost-of-living crisis

(MENAFN) Recent data reported by Bloomberg News indicates a notable reduction in the inflation rate within British stores, marking the lowest levels in over 18 months. The British Retail Consortium, as cited by Bloomberg, revealed that store prices witnessed a 2.9 percent year-on-year increase in January, a significant drop from the 4.3 percent annual rise observed in December. This decline, reaching levels not seen since May 2022, is attributed to retailers offering substantial discounts to attract consumers.



A key contributor to this trend is the consecutive monthly decrease in food inflation, which experienced a ninth straight month of decline. Food prices rose by 6.1 percent in January, down from the 6.7 percent recorded in December. The encouraging data comes in the wake of a surprise uptick in UK inflation reported by the Office for National Statistics earlier this month, marking the first unexpected increase in 10 months.



Investors have responded by factoring in the likelihood of a series of rapid interest rate cuts starting in the middle of this year. This expectation is based on economists' projections that inflation could ease towards the Bank of England's 2 percent target in the coming months. The Bank of England is set to announce its next interest rate decision, adding to the anticipation surrounding economic policies in response to inflation dynamics.



Against this backdrop, British supermarkets have reported robust sales growth during the New Year festive period, with consumers choosing to host gatherings at home. Major clothing retailers, including Next, Marks & Spencer, and Primark, also experienced positive performance. Notably, Next raised its profit forecasts for the fifth time since June, signaling resilience and optimism in the retail sector.



The latest developments in store inflation provide a glimpse of potential relief in the high cost of living crisis in the UK, aligning with expectations of a more favorable economic environment. The data may influence the decision-making process at the Bank of England as it navigates the delicate balance between inflation management and economic growth in its upcoming interest rate decision.

