Turkish main stock opens Wednesday’s session flat

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index commenced Wednesday's trading session at 8,480.29 points, registering a marginal gain of 0.07 percent or six points compared to its previous closing level.



In the preceding session, the BIST 100 index concluded with a slight increase of 0.03 percent, reaching 8,474.30 points, accompanied by a daily transaction volume totaling 102 billion Turkish liras (USD3.34 billion).



As of 10:18 (GMT0718), the exchange rates against the Turkish lira stood at 30.3650 for the US dollar (USD/TRY), 32.8860 for the euro (EUR/TRY), and 38.4860 for the British pound (GBP/TRY).



Meanwhile, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,054.45, and the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD82.20.



These figures reflect the latest developments in Turkey's financial markets, providing insights into the performance of key indicators such as the stock index, exchange rates, and commodity prices.



The slight fluctuations observed in these metrics indicate ongoing market dynamics and investor sentiments amidst various economic factors both domestically and globally.

