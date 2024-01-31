Japan Stevia Market Report 2024 | Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Japan Stevia Market Report by Extract Type (Powder, Liquid, Leaf), End Use (Beverages, Food Products, Table Top Sweeteners, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032", Japan stevia market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.10% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Japan Stevia Industry:

Rising Focus on Healthier Alternatives:

The rising focus on healthier alternatives among individuals is supporting the market growth in Japan. In addition, the increasing awareness among individuals about the detrimental effects of excessive sugar consumption is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, people are actively adopting stevia due to its natural origin and unique ability to provide sweetness without calories. Furthermore, rising concerns about obesity, diabetes, and other lifestyle-related health issues among the masses are contributing to the market growth. In line with this, stevia has non-caloric and non-glycemic properties along with natural sweetness.

Regulatory Support:

The increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of stevia as a safe food additive and sweetener is propelling the market growth in the country. Apart from this, stevia is widely utilized in a wide range of food and beverage products. In addition, regulatory approval not only assures individuals about the safety of stevia but also encourages manufacturers to incorporate it into a large variety of their products. Furthermore, key players are incorporating stevia in numerous beverages, confectionery, and dairy products to attract a larger consumer base.

Increasing Obesity Concerns:

The growing consumption of stevia on account of rising obesity concerns among the masses is offering a positive market outlook in Japan. In addition, the increasing focus on reducing sugar consumption to combat health-related issues is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, stevia offers sweetness without calories or the negative health effects associated with sugar. Stevia is a suitable option for individuals looking to manage their weight or reduce sugar intake. In line with this, it is widely utilized as a sugar substitute in soft drinks, desserts, and snacks.

Japan Stevia Market Report Segmentation:

By Extract Type:

Powder

Liquid

Leaf

On the basis of extract type, the market has been classified into powder, liquid, and leaf.

By End Use:

Beverages

Food Products

Table Top Sweeteners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on the end use, the market has been divided into beverages, food products, table top sweeteners, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Regional Insights:

Kanto Region

Kansai/Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Region-wise, the Japan stevia market is segmented into Kanto Region, Kansai/Kinki Region, Central/ Chubu Region, Kyushu-Okinawa Region, Tohoku Region, Chugoku Region, Hokkaido Region, and Shikoku Region.

Japan Stevia Market Trends:

Stevia has a low glycemic index, which means it has minimal impact on blood sugar levels. This is making it an appealing choice for individuals in Japan who need to manage their blood sugar levels, such as diabetics and those on low-carb diets.

In line with this, stevia can be used in a wide range of food and beverage products, such as soft drinks, teas, yogurts, and baked goods. Furthermore, it offers enhanced versatility, allowing manufacturers to incorporate it into various product lines.

